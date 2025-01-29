NOC Reviews Training Program with Solar Turbines

Tripoli: The National Oil Corporation (NOC) convened a meeting today to review the training program prepared for implementation by the American company Solar Turbines. Officials from various companies’ maintenance departments attended the meeting to discuss the program’s progress and future steps.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting included a presentation from Solar Turbines and focused on technical notes regarding implementation mechanisms and the timetable for the training program. The Director General of the General Administration of Training, Development, and Capacity Building was among the attendees, emphasizing the importance of the program.

The NOC highlighted on its official page that this meeting is part of its ongoing effort to build and develop capabilities by collaborating with manufacturing companies. The corporation aims to cultivate a second generation of young professionals to manage and implement oil operations effectively.