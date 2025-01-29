Dbaiba Meets Algerian Ambassador to Libya at End of Term

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, received the Algerian Ambassador to Libya, Suleiman Shanin, on the occasion of the end of his term as his country’s ambassador to Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, Dbaiba expressed his appreciation for Ambassador Shanin’s efforts in strengthening bilateral relations between Libya and Algeria. He praised the ambassador’s role in supporting joint cooperation between the two countries in various fields and wished him success in his future tasks.

The Algerian Ambassador expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Government of National Unity for its cooperation during his term of office. He stressed the depth of historical relations between the two brotherly countries and noted Algeria’s keenness to continue coordination and cooperation with Libya.