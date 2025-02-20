New UN Envoy Hanna Tetteh Arrives in Tripoli to Lead Mediation for Libyan Crisis Resolution

Tripoli: The United Nations Support Mission in Libya announced the arrival of the new envoy, Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, to Tripoli to officially assume her duties as Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the Mission in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, Tetteh stated, “I arrived in Libya today to officially assume my duties as Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya. In accordance with Security Council Resolution No. 2755 of 2024, I will lead the mediation efforts of the United Nations, building on the work done by my predecessors and colleagues in the mission, and I will continue to find the way towards a solution led and owned by the Libyans.”

She emphasized the importance of working effectively with all Libyans, including political spectrums, civil society, elders, women, youth, local communities, and cultural components, to amplify their voices and enhance their hopes for the future. Tetteh aims to collaborate with her colleagues in the mission to understand and address the concerns of Libyans.

Tetteh highlighted her commitment to a Libyan-led solution and plans to work with regional and international actors to gain support, mobilizing collective efforts to preserve Libya’s national unity, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

Under her leadership, the mission will support Libyan institutions in holding inclusive national elections and formulating a national vision to tackle long-standing challenges. She noted that achieving peace and stability will require collaborative efforts, and she is dedicated to striving for these goals.

In conclusion, Tetteh reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting Libya towards prosperity, stability, and democracy, aiming for a nation serving all its people and confidently participating on the global stage. She pledged to work with both Libyans and the international community to achieve these objectives.