UAE Aviation Authority Team Commends Security Measures at Libyan Airports

Tripoli: A team from the Emirates Aviation Authority has expressed commendation for the security measures implemented at the airports of Maitiga, Benina, and Misurata. The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority recently conducted field visits to these Libyan airports to assess their compliance with international civil aviation security standards and guidelines.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that the visit by the UAE team is part of ongoing efforts to resume air traffic between Libyan airports and those in other countries. The head of the UAE delegation, during a meeting with the Libyan Aviation Authority’s head, conveyed appreciation for the adherence to security protocols and the availability of operational manuals and references in line with approved standards. It was noted that the report generated from this visit will significantly influence the decision regarding the resumption of flights by UAE airlines to Libyan destinations.

The Assistant Head of the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority provided a detailed overview of the digital transformation system being developed within the Authority. This system is designed to enhance the operational capabilities of the Authority’s various departments, particularly in implementing and supporting aviation security procedures. The focus is on meeting essential requirements, including worker licensing in aviation security across the civil aviation sector’s service providers.

The visit by the Emirati delegation closely follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE and Libya. This agreement aims to lift existing air traffic restrictions, thus encouraging airlines from both nations to resume operations and offer more travel options and alternatives to passengers.