Al-Juwaifi and Japanese Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Sports Partnership

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Tripoli: Minister of Sports, Abdul Shafi Al-Juwaifi, held a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Libya, Shimmura Izuru, to explore ways to enhance the partnership between Libya and Japan.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place at the ministry’s headquarters, where both parties emphasized the strong ties between the two nations. They reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly focusing on the sports sector.

The discussions also included potential collaboration in training and capacity building, aiming to qualify Libyan cadres and leverage Japanese expertise in the sports field.

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

Copyright ©2025 libyannewswire.com All Rights Reserved.