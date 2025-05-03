MP Abu Ras Advocates for Nuclear Disarmament and Diplomacy at UN Conference

New York: Member of the House of Representatives, Rabia Abu Ras, took a prominent role at the United Nations conference in New York, advocating for nuclear disarmament and the promotion of dialogue and diplomacy. Representing the Parliamentary Network for Nuclear Disarmament and Non-Proliferation (PNND), Abu Ras participated in the plenary session of the third session of the Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

According to Libyan News Agency, House of Representatives spokesman Abdullah Blihaq stated that MP Abu Ras delivered a speech on behalf of the parliamentary network. She highlighted the alarming escalation in armed conflicts, the renewed nuclear arms race, and the growing risks associated with nuclear weapons use. She also pointed out the existential threats posed by rising greenhouse gas emissions. Abu Ras stressed the commitment of parliamentarians globally to address these pressing challenges through their national parliaments.

In her address, Abu Ras called for the strengthening of diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperative leadership as means to prevent nuclear war and resolve international disputes peacefully. She emphasized the importance of establishing collective security and the rule of law to protect the climate for future generations.

Abu Ras further advocated for concrete steps toward a nuclear-free world, referencing Libya’s voluntary dismantling of its nuclear program. She noted that Libya’s decision aimed to bolster regional and international relations, particularly with nations in North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe.

Despite Libya’s initiative, Abu Ras lamented that the country has not been rewarded for its decision, facing distortion, unlawful aggression, and destruction instead. She urged support for states that abandon their nuclear weapons unilaterally or join nuclear-weapon-free zones and called for the strengthening of such zones globally.

Concluding her speech, Abu Ras emphasized the need to empower international bodies like the UN General Assembly and the International Court of Justice to prevent aggression and ensure accountability for violations. She advocated for a reformation of global security priorities through dialogue, cooperation, conflict resolution, and adherence to the rule of law for a more secure and just future.