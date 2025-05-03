Libya Reaffirms Commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation in New York Speech

New York City: Libya has renewed its commitment to nuclear non-proliferation agreements, affirming its commitment to this regard and urging nuclear-weapon states to fulfill their obligations and work towards tangible and immediate nuclear disarmament. This declaration was made during a speech delivered by MP Abdul Salam Nasiya at the plenary session of the third session of the Preparatory Committee for the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, held in New York City.

According to Libyan News Agency, House of Representatives spokesman Abdullah Blihaq stated in a press release that MP Nasiya urged the international community to implement resolutions related to the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East. Such a move, he asserted, would contribute to the stability of the region and enhance the confidence of non-nuclear-weapon states in the international organization.

Blihaq further noted that Nasiya emphasized the right of states to access peaceful nuclear

technology. He underscored the importance of providing technical and financial support to developing countries, enabling them to benefit from these technologies without discrimination.

According to Blihaq, Nasiya also stressed the necessity of offering binding security and legal guarantees to non-nuclear weapon states, ensuring they are not threatened or subjected to the use of nuclear weapons. Concluding his remarks, Representative Nasiya reiterated Libya’s belief that strengthening the Nuclear Weapons Convention requires achieving a balance between the joint obligations of all parties.