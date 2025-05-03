Al-Zoubi Engages in Talks on Libya’s Military Unification with US Officials in Washington

Washington: The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity, Brigadier General Abdulsalam Al-Zoubi, recently met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joshua Harris and Special Envoy to Libya, Ambassador Richard Norland, in Washington, DC. The discussions focused on ongoing efforts to unify Libya’s military institutions.

According to Libyan News Agency, the US Embassy highlighted the meeting via a tweet on its X account, stating that US diplomats welcomed Brigadier General Al-Zoubi. The discussions covered recent progress in the Libyan initiatives aimed at unifying military structures, securing borders, and safeguarding national sovereignty.

The embassy further emphasized that the United States remains committed to collaborating with officials from both western and eastern Libya. This cooperation is intended to support the Libyan-led efforts towards military unification and stability within the nation.