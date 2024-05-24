Maysan Police implement security practices throughout the building

Maysan Police Command detachments carried out yesterday night security practices in all areas of the city of Al-Amara, the center of the governorate.

The leadership said in a statement, a copy of which was received by the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA: ‘These practices aim to impose security and the rule of law and maintain the security and stability of the province.’

The practices witnessed the spread of all detachments within al-Balda and Hattin sectors in order to limit violators of the law, seize unlicensed weapons and equipment, and arrest their holders by searching the vehicles and verifying the materials they carry, as well as searching for those wanted by the judiciary.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency