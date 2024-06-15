The INSS seizes more than (5) thousand Internet selling booths throughout the governorates

Baghdad: The Iraqi National Security Service seized more than (5) thousand Internet selling booths throughout the governorates.

The INSS stated in a statement: ‘With intelligence and field information, and in partnership with the Ministry of Communications, the Iraqi National Security Service detachments seized (5,073) cabins violating the regulations used in selling the Internet in Baghdad, and (296) cabins in the rest of the country’s governorates during the past two months.’

It added: “Our detachments in Kirkuk Governorate seized a Star Link device, which is considered one of the banned devices and prohibited from circulation due to its use for smuggling Internet bandwidth.”

It continued: ‘The operations took place after obtaining judicial approvals, while all seized items were handed over to the Ministry of Communications.’

Source: National Iraqi News Agency