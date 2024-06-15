Cairo University president receives delegation from China’s Fudan University



Cairo University President Mohamed Elkhosht said the university welcomes fostering cooperation with prestigious Chinese institutions, noting that it attaches great importance to developing international cooperation in various fields, including cooperation with China within the framework of common strategic files between both countries.

This came as Elkhosht received on Friday 14/06/2024 a delegation from China’s Fudan University, which is considered one of the top international universities, in addition to a high-level delegation from the Chinese Embassy in Cairo.

The Chinese university delegation was led by Fudan University President Jin Li.

The visit comes as part of efforts made by the two universities to promote academic and scientific cooperation.

The meeting touched on prospects for cooperation between both universities in various fields, most notably the exchange of students, researchers and expertise.

Source: State Information Service Egypt