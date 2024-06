Mosul Civil Defense teams in Nineveh announced the recovery of 4 bodies, consisting of skeletons, from under the rubble in Old Mosul.

A civil defense source told the National Iraqi News Agency/NINA, ‘Civil defense teams recovered 4 bodies of victims of ISIS terrorist gangs, which are skeletons, while removing rubble from destroyed homes in Al-Shifa area in Old Mosul.’

