The Chargé d’Affairs of the Embassy of the Republic of Somalia congratulates Iraqi journalists on their National Day

Baghdad: Abdel Fattah Sheikh Ahmed, Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Baghdad, Congratulated Iraqi Journalists on the 155th anniversary of Iraqi Press Day.

He said in a congratulatory telegram on the 55th anniversary of Iraqi Press Day, ‘We extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the head of the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, President of the Federation of Arab Journalists, Muayyad Al-Lami, and through him to the Iraqi journalistic family, which has been keen, throughout its long history, to pave its way with high professionalism to be the title of sober, professional, and purposeful media that supports the issues of our Arab peoples, and the work of state institutions and the democratic process in our countries. May your days always be generous and radiant.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency