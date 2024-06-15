Safwan border crossing receives more than 18,000 visitors coming from the Gulf countries to commemorate the Day of Arafa

Basra The Mayor of Safwan District, west of Basra, Talib Khalil Al-Hasuna, announced the entry of more than 18,000 visitors through Safwan border crossing, coming from the Arab Gulf countries, to commemorate the Day of Arafat vigil at the holy shrines.

Al-Hosuna told the National Iraqi News Agency / NINA / that preparations have been made to receive visitors arriving from the Arab Gulf countries through Safwan border crossing to commemorate the Day of Arafat vigil in Holy Karbala, which has so far received more than 18,000 visitors.

He added, “Efforts are being made by the employees of the immigration port to facilitate the entry process for visitors around the clock, despite the high temperatures and the number of visitors

Source: National Iraqi News Agency