US Special Envoy Endorses UN’s Call for Caution in Libya

Norland: US Special Envoy to Libya, Ambassador Richard Norland, has expressed full support for the United Nations Support Mission in Libya’s (UNSMIL) call for restraint among political and security parties in the country.

According to Libyan News Agency, Ambassador Norland announced his agreement with UNSMIL’s perspective that unilateral actions by political and security entities could destabilize Libya. Norland emphasized that the progress achieved on economic and security fronts should be leveraged to advance political consensus, urging stakeholders to seize every opportunity to build a unified path toward elections.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya has voiced concern over recent political and security developments, highlighting the dangers of potential unilateral actions by various groups. In its statement, UNSMIL urged all parties involved to avoid steps that could disrupt the consultation process and threaten the country’s peace and stability.