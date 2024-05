At least 100 people have died in a landslide that struck a village in northern Papua New Guinea.

According to a statement from the authorities, the landslide hit a village in Enga Province, approximately 600 kilometres northwest of the capital, Port Moresby.

Papua New Guinea frequently experiences natural disasters, including landslides, floods, and earthquakes.

In March, at least 23 people were killed in a landslide in a neighbouring province to Enga.

Source: Bahrain News Agency