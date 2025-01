Benghazi: The Prime Minister assigned by the House of Representatives, Osama Hamad, welcomed the President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, Omar Sissoco Embalo, after his arrival in the city of Benghazi.

According to Libyan News Agency, the reception ceremony was attended by several members of the House of Representatives and government ministers. Additionally, a number of officials and members of the diplomatic corps from both Libya and Guinea-Bissau were present at the event.