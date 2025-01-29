Al-Haddad Reviews Developments in Military Retirement Entitlements

Tripoli: The Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Haddad, engaged in a meeting with the head and members of the Military Retirement Committee to review the latest developments concerning the entitlements of retired military personnel.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Media Center of the General Staff of the Libyan Army reported that the committee updated the Chief of Staff on their work, detailing the latest developments in the military personnel’s entitlements according to the agreed mechanism. They also presented the administrative and financial settlement procedures for the targeted military personnel, explaining the methods for distributing these entitlements in stages.

The Media Center further explained that Al-Haddad instructed the committee to expedite the completion of these procedures and to implement the steps in a way that ensures the rights of retired military personnel are guaranteed. This move is in recognition of the contributions made by those who dedicated their lives to serving the homeland.