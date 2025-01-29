Al-Sayeh Reviews Election Preparations in Meeting

Tripoli: Chairman of the High Elections Commission, Imad Al-Sayeh, convened a meeting today to discuss and evaluate the current stage of accepting candidacy applications and preparations for upcoming stages of the municipal council elections slated for the second group in 2025.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting highlighted key observations and challenges encountered by the Commission during this phase. Discussions focused on strategies to overcome these challenges and enhance performance to ensure the effective execution of the electoral process.

The readiness of technical departments for forthcoming stages was also on the agenda, including the opening of the voter registry and distribution of voter cards. The meeting emphasized the preparedness of the departments in terms of human and technical resources and stressed the importance of coordinated efforts among departments. This coordination is crucial to ensuring a smooth and transparent electoral process and to completing preparations for the municipal council elections scheduled to start on January 19, 2025.