El-Sunni Urges New UN Envoy to Forge a Clear Political Path for Libya

New York: Libya’s UN Representative, Taher El-Sunni, has expressed his aspiration to collaborate with the new UN envoy to Libya, Hannah Tetteh, emphasizing the need for a clear political path that builds on past lessons. During a speech at the UN Security Council session on Libya, El-Sunni highlighted the frequent changes in envoys, pointing out that the appointment of the tenth envoy in 14 years raises serious questions about the Security Council’s commitment to resolving the ongoing Libyan crisis.

According to Libyan News Agency, El-Sunni urged Tetteh to adhere to previous political agreements and stressed the importance of the newly established advisory committee by the UN mission. He called for the committee to represent all political and societal parties, operate with transparency, and engage in consultations with all stakeholders, ensuring it works in tandem with other conflict resolution paths.

El-Sunni further advocated for intensified efforts to unify Libya’s military and security institutions. He underscored the significance of supporting the 5+5 Joint Military Committee and establishing a clear roadmap with specific timelines and outcomes to achieve successful elections.

Highlighting the success of recent municipal elections, El-Sunni pointed out Libya’s capacity to conduct general elections, while attributing the delay to foreign interventions. He also called for the swift appointment of a head for the Sanctions Committee, warning that the vacant position could have detrimental effects.

El-Sunni appealed for the removal of Libyans from the sanctions list imposed since 2011, urging that the file should not be politicized and that Libyan assets should remain protected. He emphasized that any reconciliation efforts must be comprehensive, focusing on national unity, transitional justice, truth revelation, and harm redressal.