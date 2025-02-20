Governor of Central Bank of Libya Engages with World Bank Delegation on Key Initiatives

Tripoli: Governor of the Central Bank of Libya, Naji Issa, engaged in discussions with a delegation from the World Bank concerning several World Bank initiatives across various areas. This meeting took place during the reception of Osman Dionne, Vice President of the World Bank Group for the Middle East and North Africa, and his accompanying delegation.

According to Libyan News Agency, the initiatives discussed included technical and advisory support, preparing a comprehensive study on the Libyan economy, enhancing transparency and disclosure, supporting digital transformation, improving institutional performance, and the quality of public spending, along with contributing to economic stability. The Central Bank of Libya stated on its Facebook page that these discussions are crucial for the country’s economic development.

The World Bank delegation emphasized the importance of the Central Bank of Libya’s independence, praising the efforts of its new administration in developing policies and strategies aimed at overcoming challenges through structural measures and reforms across different sectors. They also highlighted the significance of maintaining ongoing dialogue with state institutions and the World Bank Representative Office team, which is set to resume operations at its Tripoli headquarters soon.