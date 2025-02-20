Al-Juwaifi and Japanese Ambassador Discuss Strengthening Sports Partnership

Tripoli: Minister of Sports, Abdul Shafi Al-Juwaifi, held a meeting with the Japanese Ambassador to Libya, Shimmura Izuru, to explore ways to enhance the partnership between Libya and Japan.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting took place at the ministry’s headquarters, where both parties emphasized the strong ties between the two nations. They reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, particularly focusing on the sports sector.

The discussions also included potential collaboration in training and capacity building, aiming to qualify Libyan cadres and leverage Japanese expertise in the sports field.