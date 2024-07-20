Egyptian Embassy in Peru celebrates Egypt’s National Day

Egyptian Ambassador to Peru Ahmed Hamdi Bakr held a celebration to mark the 72nd anniversary of July 23 Revolution on Saturday 20/7/2024.

Celebrations were attended by senior government officials, Peruvian MPs and members of the Egyptian-Peruvian Parliamentary Friendship Committee and representatives of businessmen society and the Peruvian Catholic Church as well as ambassadors accredited to Peru and members of the Egyptian community in Peru.

In a word on the occasion, Bakr tackled historical and cultural relations binding the two countries and the latest developments of Egypt-Peru ties, with special focus on ongoing talks on boosting trade exchange and investments between both nations.

The Egyptian diplomat also talked about the tireless efforts exerted by the embassy to enhance cooperation in the culture and tourism domains.

The Foreign and Emigration Ministry said that Bakr pointed out to the ongoing arrangements for holding the sixth round of Egyptian-Peruvian political consultations in the second hal

f of this year.

Source: State Information Service Egypt