Libyan Newswire

Gathering News From Libya

General

Diyala loses 400 megawatts due to the shutdown of the Iranian power line

Jul 20, 2024

Diyala Governorate lost 400 megawatts of electrical power due to the shutting down of the main Iranian line.

A government source told the correspondent of the National Iraqi News Agency (NINA) that shutting down the Mirsad and Saribul Zahab lines, which transport electrical energy coming from Iran and supplying the cities of Diyala, caused a decline in electricity supply in the province.

He added that the two Iranian electricity import lines went out three times during the current month, and there are contacts with the concerned authorities to restart the Iranian line and supply the cities of Diyala with electrical energy.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

By lnw.admin

Related Post

General

One injured as police investigate illegal march, attacks on officers in Northern Governorate

Jul 20, 2024
General

ENEMY BOMBING OF THE TOWN OF DERSARIAN, RENEWED PHOSPHORUS SHELLING OF MARKABA FOREST

Jul 20, 2024
General

Bahrain welcomes ICJ’s advisory opinion on legality of Israel’s policies and practices in occupied Palestinian territories

Jul 20, 2024