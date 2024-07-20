Ataa Fund hands over 232 prostheses to disabled people, students

Ataa Fund and Hand in Hand institution handed over 232 prostheses, including 140 for the disabled in the age of work and 92 for students, Social Solidarity Ministry announced.

The project aims at improving the quality of life to the people who lost their limbs and upgrading their employment efficiency to enable them to live independently via providing them with artificial limbs, the ministry said.

‘Ataa’ Fund is the first investment fund that revives the idea of charitable investment endowment, where Egyptians or foreigners, whether natural or legal persons, companies or other entities, invest money in the fund through ‘buying documents’ (a security that represents a common share of the document holder in the net asset value) and the distribution of profits and returns resulting from its investments is limited to spending on social or charitable purposes related to the disability file, through associations, publicized civil institutions, or government agencies, or its affiliates related to charitable activi

ties.

Source: State Information Service Egypt