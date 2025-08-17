Egyptian and Algerian Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Issues with Focus on Libya

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdul-Ati discussed by phone with his Algerian counterpart, Ahmed Attaf, regional developments of common interest, particularly the situation in Libya.

According to Libyan News Agency, Abdul-Ati emphasized the importance of respecting Libyan sovereignty and the unity and integrity of its territories. He also stressed supporting the Libyan-Libyan path to reach an inclusive political settlement that ensures the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries and the dismantling of armed groups.

In the same context, the phone call discussed the mechanism of the tripartite neighboring countries between Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia. They affirmed the continued activation of the committee, ensured the regularity of its meetings, enhanced coordination between contact points, and prepared for the next ministerial meeting.