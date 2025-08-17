European Officials Commend Electoral Process During Tripoli Visit

Tripoli: Deputy Heads of the European Union Delegation (EUD) and the Embassy of Germany visited two polling stations in Tripoli to observe the municipal elections held recently. The visit aimed to witness Libyans exercising their electoral rights during the two-day municipal elections.

According to Libyan News Agency, the European officials praised the well-organized electoral process and emphasized the EU’s ongoing support for Libya’s efforts towards democratic transition. The officials highlighted the significance of the elections as a crucial step in Libya’s journey towards democracy.

In a tweet, the EU Mission congratulated the High National Elections Commission (HNEC) and all Libyans who participated in and observed this important milestone in the country’s democratic transition. The visit and subsequent commendation underscore the international community’s commitment to supporting Libya’s democratic development.