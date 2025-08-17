UNSMIL Applauds Successful Municipal Council Elections in Libya

Tripoli: UNSMIL congratulated the citizens of 26 Libyan municipalities for the successful conduct of Municipal Council Elections, noting a reported high preliminary turnout of 71%. The elections were conducted in an orderly and peaceful manner.

According to Libyan News Agency, UNSMIL reiterated its support for the swift resumption of elections in 16 municipalities where the process was suspended on the eve of polling, as well as in those suspended in July. The mission emphasized that completing the elections in these municipalities is crucial for ensuring that citizens can exercise their right to elect municipal council representatives across the country through a peaceful, inclusive, and transparent process.

The Mission commended the High National Elections Commission (HNEC), electoral staff for their professionalism and technical performance, and security providers for their dedication in enabling citizens to exercise their political rights and participate in shaping local governance. UNSMIL also endorsed HNEC’s decision to resume the voting process in seven municipalities of the Zawiya region on 23 August, following arson attacks that destroyed electoral materials.

As the counting of votes is finalized and electoral materials are transported to HNEC offices, the mission urged all actors to maintain calm and address any grievances through legal channels. UNSMIL reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Libyan-led efforts to advance peace, stability, and democratic governance throughout the country.