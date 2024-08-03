Libyan Newswire

Egypt condemns terrorist attack in Mogadishu

Aug 3, 2024


Egypt strongly condemned the terrorist attack, which targeted a famous hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu that killed and wounded dozens of people.

In a statement by the Foreign Ministry on Saturday 3/8/2024, Egypt extended its sincere condolences to the government and people of Somalia and the victims’ families over this terrorist act.

Egypt wished the injured a speedy recovery, said the statement.

Egypt expressed its full solidarity with all efforts exerted by Somalia to combat terrorism and achieve security and stability, added the statement.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

