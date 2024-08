Minister of Defense and Military Production Abdel-Meguid Saqr on Saturday 3/8/2024 attended an event marking the Scientific Day of the Military Technical College.

The day saw the conclusion of activities of the eighth international competition named after Lt.Gen Ibrahim Selim, which was announced for the innovation of unmanned systems.

It also included the competition for satellites and two contests for Artificial intelligence and cyber security.

Source: State Information Service Egypt