Bou Habib receives condolences call from his Danish counterpart, stresses need for implementing UN resolutions

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib received a phone call from his Danish counterpart Lars Lokke Rasmussen, offering his condolences for the victims and wounded who fell as a result of the Israeli strike that hit Beirut last Tuesday evening.

Minister Rasmussen expressed his country’s support for “the Lebanese government’s position and Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” stressing “the need to respect international legitimacy for the benefit of all countries, particularly small countries, to preserve international peace and security.”

For his part, Minister Bou Habib thanked his Danish counterpart for his support, and reiterated “the need for the full and comprehensive implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701.”

He added that “implementing all UN resolutions in the region would end the cycle of periodic wars and build for lasting peace,” explaining that “military options would lead to a radical escalation of the conflict.”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon