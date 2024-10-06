ECJ Ruling: Austria Reaffirms Commitment to ‘Excellent Relations’ with Kingdom of Morocco



Vienna – Austria reaffirmed on Sunday its commitment to the ‘excellent relations’ that bind it to the Kingdom of Morocco.

In a press release issued following the decision of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on the fisheries and agricultural agreements between the EU and Morocco, the Austrian Foreign Ministry stressed on its X account that Vienna supports the joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative Josep Borrell on the ECJ’s rulings.

The ministry, which made it clear that Austria would ‘study carefully’ the Court’s decision, said that Austria reaffirmed its excellent bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Morocco.

Following the ECJ ruling, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the EU High Representative, Josep Borrell, issued a joint statement reaffirming the European bloc’s commitment to further preserving and strengthening close relations with Morocco in all areas, in line with the principle of ‘pacta sunt servanda’

.

The joint declaration, a rare political act that underlines the importance of Morocco and materializes the significance of the EU’s partnership with the Kingdom, reiterates the ‘high value’ the EU attaches to ‘its long-standing, wide-opening and deep” strategic partnership with Morocco.

Source: Agence Marocaine De Presse