Caretaker Minister of Information Ziad al-Makary met on Saturday with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch on the sidelines of the 19th Francophone Summit in Paris, in which Makary is partaking at the at the head of a Lebanese official delegation.

During the encounter, Akhannouch affirmed his country’s support for Lebanon and its stability, and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon