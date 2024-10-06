Information Minister receives Ambassador of Cyprus to Bahrain



Manama, Dr. Ramzan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information, received Dr. Andreas Eliades, Ambassador of Cyprus to Bahrain.

The minister praised the strong cooperation between Bahrain and Cyprus across various domains, reflecting the mutual commitment to strengthening ties for shared interests. He wished the ambassador continued success in his diplomatic duties.

The meeting also discussed areas of media cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador expressed his gratitude to the minister for the warm welcome and reaffirmed Cyprus’s commitment to enhancing collaboration with Bahrain to achieve mutual aspirations.

Source: Bahrain News Agency