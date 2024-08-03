Cairo International Airport welcomes first flight of Turkish low-cost carrier AJet

Cairo International Airport received Friday 2/8/2024 the inaugural flight of AJet, the low-cost economic arm of Turkish Airlines, arriving from Sabiha Gokcen International Airport in Turkey.

In a press conference held in Cairo, CEO of AJet Kerem Sert expressed his pleasure in adding Cairo to the airline’s network.

“We are happy to include Cairo in our flight network as the Egyptian market is one of the largest tourist markets in the world. We are working to strengthen and stimulate tourist traffic from all airports in Turkey to all Egyptian cities,” Sert said.

He added that the company operates five weekly flights between Sabiha Gokcen Airport and Cairo Airport.

Starting in October, AJet will add five more flights to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, bringing the total number of weekly flights to Egyptian cities to 15.

The CEO highlighted AJet’s commitment to increasing flights to Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh, noting that these destinations are no longer exclusive to European tourists as many Turks are keen

to pay a visit.

He also revealed plans to attract tourists to Egyptian cities from other countries, such as Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

The company is currently printing promotional brochures about tourism in Egypt and distributing them in these countries to encourage tourism.

Additionally, the company plans to add new flights to Cairo from Ankara Airport as part of its expansion strategy.

Source: State Information Service Egypt