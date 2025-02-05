Dbaiba Meets with AFRICOM Delegation to Discuss Military Cooperation

Tripoli: The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbaiba, emphasized the significance of ongoing military cooperation with the United States and the importance of leveraging international expertise to develop Libya’s military capabilities. This focus aims to enhance the country’s ability to maintain security and stability.

According to Libyan News Agency, this was highlighted during Dbaiba’s meeting with a delegation from the US Military Command in Africa, known as AFRICOM. The discussions centered around military cooperation between Libya and the United States and explored ways to strengthen partnerships in training and improving force efficiency.

The meeting also addressed the current security situation in Africa, regional challenges related to combating terrorism and organized crime, and strategies for coordinating joint efforts to address security threats in the region.

The AFRICOM delegation expressed appreciation for the level of cooperation between the two sides and emphasized the United States’ commitment to supporting Libya’s security capacity-building efforts. They also stressed the importance of enhancing joint coordination on issues of mutual interest.

This meeting, as reported by the platform, is part of ongoing efforts to bolster security and military cooperation between Libya and the United States, contributing to regional security and combating threats in the area.