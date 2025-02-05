Al-Haddad Meets with AFRICOM Commander to Discuss Military Cooperation

Tripoli: The Chief of Staff of the Libyan Army, Lieutenant General Mohamed Al-Haddad, met with the Deputy Commander of the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), Lieutenant General John Brennan, and the Charg© d’Affaires of the US Embassy, Jeremy Brent. The meeting took place in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, with the presence of Deputy Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Salah Al-Din Al-Namroush.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Haddad emphasized the importance of the relationship between Libya and the United States and expressed appreciation for the support provided towards unifying Libya’s military institution. This unification is seen as a step towards achieving a secure future with economic growth and regional stability.

During the discussions, both parties explored avenues for bilateral cooperation and implemented several joint training programs aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the Libyan army. The meeting also covered various topics of mutual interest, all geared towards bolstering security and stability across Libya.