Libyan Institutions Collaborate with French Experts to Boost National Economy

Tripoli: Minister of Economy and Trade Mohammed Al-Huwaij engaged with the “France Experts” Foundation at the ministry’s headquarters in Tripoli today, Wednesday, to explore strategies for diversifying the national economy, with participation from numerous Libyan institutions.

According to Libyan News Agency, the meeting included attendance from the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Renewable Energy Authority, Abdul Salam Al-Ansari, alongside officials and representatives from various Libyan ministries and bodies. These included the Ministry of Economy and Trade, the Environment Ministry, the Agriculture Ministry, the Ministry of Oil and Gas, the Investment Promotion and Privatization Authority, the Libyan Center for Solar Energy Research and Studies, the Libyan Center for Climate Change Research and Studies, the University of Tripoli, Wadi Al-Shati University, and the College of Renewable Energy.

Representing the “France Experts Foundation,” the French governmental agency for international technica

l assistance, were Maxime Post, the Director of the Foundation in Libya, and Mohammed Al-Aswad, Deputy Director of the Foundation.

The discussions centered on creating a strategic plan for green investment across various sectors to diversify and strengthen Libya’s national economy. Key focus areas included renewable energy, water and waste treatment, the transportation sector, and the protection and development of natural resources. The dialogue also highlighted the importance of investing in human resources through capacity building and training, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship, and the necessity of updating legislation and securing funding to support these initiatives.