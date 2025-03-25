Dabaiba Reaffirms Support for Libyan Police Amid Smear Campaigns

Tripoli: Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dabaiba has reiterated the Government of National Unity’s unwavering support for the Libyan police, rejecting efforts to discredit the security establishment. The announcement came during the second forum for officers of the Security Directorates Support Service, held in Tripoli.

According to Libyan News Agency, the forum commenced on Monday night with the Prime Minister’s participation, where he praised the Libyan police for their service. Dabaiba emphasized the government’s commitment to enhancing the police force and building professional security institutions to safeguard the nation and its citizens. He highlighted the successful securing of municipal elections in 58 municipalities as evidence of the police’s competence, pointing out that the lack of consensual laws, rather than security issues, is the real impediment to elections.

The forum featured several speeches on the police’s role in maintaining national security and safety. A video presentation showcased key police activities, including crime detection, thwarting conspiracies, and ensuring the country’s security.