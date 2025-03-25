Special Representative Briefs Canadian Ambassador on Libya Consultations

Tunis: The Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Hannah Tetteh, met with Canadian Ambassador Isabelle Savard in Tunis to discuss her initial round of consultations in Libya and the region. The discussions centered on political and economic developments in the area.

According to Libyan News Agency, during the meeting, Ambassador Savard expressed Canada’s commitment to supporting the mission. She pledged continued support for the Special Representative’s efforts to resolve the political impasse in Libya and to assist the country in organizing general elections.