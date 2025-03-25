Al-Abed and Niger Embassy’s Charg© d’Affaires Discuss Nigerien Workers’ Conditions in Libya

Tripoli: Minister of Labor and Rehabilitation, Ali Al-Abed Al-Rida, held discussions with Abdulaziz Loli Haro, the Charg© d’Affaires of the Embassy of Niger in Libya, focusing on the situation of the Nigerien community and the regulation of labor in the country. The discussion revolved around ensuring compliance with approved laws for the regulation of labor.

According to Libyan News Agency, Al-Abed highlighted the strong bilateral relations between Libya and Niger, stressing the importance of registering workers on the “Wafed” digital platform. He also underscored the necessity of conducting medical examinations to regularize the status of Nigerien workers. Al-Abed called for the issuance of official documents for those seeking employment in Libya and reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to adhering to legal procedures in regulating migrant labor.

Al-Abed further emphasized the need to raise awareness among the Nigerien community regarding the working conditions in Libya. He called for improved communication channels with the community and assured that the ministry would work towards addressing issues related to voluntary return and exit visas, coordinating with relevant authorities to overcome existing challenges.

The Charg© d’Affaires of the Embassy, Abdulaziz Loli Haro, explained that voluntary repatriation had been halted for 10 months due to restrictions on overland travel in Shuwayrif and delays in issuing exit visas for air travel. These factors have impeded the return of migrants. He assured that the Embassy is actively working to reactivate voluntary repatriation in collaboration with relevant authorities, once the existing obstacles are resolved.