Libyan Newswire

Gathering News From Libya

General

Egypt, Bolivia mull ways to cement tourism cooperation

Aug 3, 2024

Egypt’s ambassador to Bolivia Hatem el Nashar had a meeting with representatives of major Bolivian travel agencies and e-marketing companies to discuss means to increase the number of tourists visiting Egypt.

The diplomat reviewed all potentials of Egyptian tourist destinations, lauding promotion campaigns recently launched by the embassy to attract more Bolivian tourists.

The meeting reviewed a number of important ideas and initiatives for the promotion of tourism and efforts exerted by both countries to encourage the tourism flows, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates said in a statement.

During the meeting, they also discussed the possibility of organizing travel programs to help Bolivian tourists enjoy all kinds of tourism in Egypt.

Source: State Information Service Egypt

By lnw.admin

Related Post

General

Cairo International Airport welcomes first flight of Turkish low-cost carrier AJet

Aug 3, 2024
General

Iranian Revolutionary Guard: Haniyeh’s assassination carried out by firing a short-range projectile

Aug 3, 2024
General

The committee concerned with implementing the security agreement between Iraq and Iran holds a meeting in Sulaymaniyah

Aug 3, 2024