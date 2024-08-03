Egypt, Bolivia mull ways to cement tourism cooperation

Egypt’s ambassador to Bolivia Hatem el Nashar had a meeting with representatives of major Bolivian travel agencies and e-marketing companies to discuss means to increase the number of tourists visiting Egypt.

The diplomat reviewed all potentials of Egyptian tourist destinations, lauding promotion campaigns recently launched by the embassy to attract more Bolivian tourists.

The meeting reviewed a number of important ideas and initiatives for the promotion of tourism and efforts exerted by both countries to encourage the tourism flows, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates said in a statement.

During the meeting, they also discussed the possibility of organizing travel programs to help Bolivian tourists enjoy all kinds of tourism in Egypt.

Source: State Information Service Egypt