Brent: A fruitful dialogue with Al-Nuwairi and Al-Aqouri about Batili’s efforts to lay the foundation for successful elections and how to strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Libya.

The Chargé d'Affaires of the United States Embassy in Libya, "Jeremy Brent," expressed his happiness at meeting with the First Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, "Fawzi Al-Nuwairi," and the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Committee of the House, "Youssef Al-Aqouri," describing the dialogue he conducted with the two sides. With fruitful dialogue. 'Brent' said in a tweet published by the US Embassy in Libya on its page on the X platform: 'We had a fruitful dialogue about the best ways to support the mediation efforts undertaken by the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Batili, to lay the foundation for successful elections and how to strengthen bilateral relations between the United States and Libya". Source: Libyan News Agency

