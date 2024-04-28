SÉJOURNÉ: WITHOUT AN ELECTED PRESIDENT, LEBANON WILL NOT BE INVITED TO THE NEGOTIATING TABLE, AND WE REJECT THE WORST SCENARIO IN LEBANON WHICH IS WAR



French Foreign Minister Stéphane Séjourné said, during a press conference he held at the Pine Palace in conclusion of his visit to Lebanon, that “the crisis has gone on for a long time and we are avoiding a regional war in Lebanon…We call on all parties to exercise restraint, and we reject the worst scenario in Lebanon, which is war.”

Séjourné pointed out that “it is in no one’s interest for the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel to expand, and Resolution 1701 must be implemented in full.”

He added: “UNIFIL forces play a decisive role to avoid the worst scenario, and all parties must allow UNIFIL to carry out its full tasks.”

“France will continue to support the Lebanese army alongside our partners, and the return to stability requires its redeployment in the south,” Séjourné went on.

He stressed that “Lebanon needs reforms, and we will continue to work to get Lebanon out of its crisis.”

The French Foreign Minister announced that “without an elected president, Lebanon’s national team will not be inv

ited to the negotiating table.”

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon