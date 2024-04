Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdallah Bu Habib, confirmed this afternoon, after his meeting with Bahrain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani: ‘The success of the Manama Summit is a common Arab interest, and Lebanon bodes well…”

He added, “We aspire to develop further our bilateral relations for the benefit and good of our two brotherly peoples, and we also welcome Minister Al Zayani’s presence in Beirut.’

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon