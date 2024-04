Prime Minister Najib Mikati received today the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani, who is currently on a one-day official visit to Lebanon, in the presence of Caretaker Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Minister, Abdallah Bou Habib.

Discussions focused on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Bahrain, the situation in the region, and the agenda of the upcoming Arab summit in Bahrain.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon