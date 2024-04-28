PATRIARCH AL-RAHI: OFFICIALS MUST RESTORE LIFE TO INSTITUTIONS, STARTING WITH ELECTING A PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC

Maronite Patriarch, Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi, presided this morning over Sunday’s Mass service in the Church of Our Lady in Bkirki.

In his religious sermon, Al-Rahi urged Lebanese officials to restore life to institutions, starting with the election of a President of the Republic.

Al-Rai wished to spare southern Lebanon and the Lebanese from the war, which would cause casualties, injuries, displacement and destruction, for the sake of a cause that has nothing to do with Lebanon, its cause, peace and stability.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon

