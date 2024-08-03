UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon meets with victims’ families marking anniversary of 4 August 2020 Beirut Port Explosion

As Lebanon marks four years since the devastating Beirut Port explosion, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met with families of some of the victims.

The families shared their stories of this unprecedented tragedy that decimated lives, families and homes. They recounted their pursuit of truth, justice, and accountability, so far in vain, over the past four years. With the investigation into the explosion at a standstill, they and so many others have been left wanting for justice to be rendered.

‘The tragedy of the Beirut Port explosion reverberated throughout the world. For me to hear testimonies of the families and bear witness to this painful anniversary is deeply moving,’ Hennis-Plasschaert said.

‘It is also agonizing to see them re-victimized by the failure, thus far, to deliver justice,’ she added. ‘Frankly, the complete lack of accountability for such a manmade disaster is staggering. One would expect the concerned authorities to work tirelessly to lift all barriers – struc

tural or political – but the opposite is happening.’

Within this context, the Special Coordinator reiterated the call of the UN Secretary-General for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation to deliver truth, justice, and accountability. She also underlined the importance of an independent and well-functioning judiciary in Lebanon alongside other empowered and effective State institutions.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon