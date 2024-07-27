Libyan Newswire

General

BOC issues a clarification regarding the chlorine leak east of the capital

Jul 27, 2024

Baghdad Operations Command issued a clarification today, Saturday, regarding the leakage of chlorine east of the capital.

The command said – in a statement: “Some social media platforms circulated news that toxic and deadly gas cylinders resulting from (chlorine) exploded and ambulances transported the injured to hospitals in Al-Zawraa district east of the capital.”

It explained, “At 18:00 pm, information was received about suffocation cases in Al-Waldaya area, specifically at Sami orchard, east of the capital, Baghdad. Immediately, a force from the Fifth Federal Police Division went to the scene of the accident and it was found that “a toxic gas leaked in the area. After searching and investigating, it became clear that the cause was the leakage of “chlorine” from (a metal smelter/ball), which led to the suffocation of a number of citizens from the residents of the above area. They were transferred to (Imam Ali and Al-Sadr) hospitals and their condition is stable.”

It added, “The search is still ongoing f
or the owner of the “place” to arrest him and take legal measures against him.”

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

By lnw.admin

