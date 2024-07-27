Hezbollah announces targeting 9 Israeli army sites near the southern Lebanese border

The Lebanese “Hezbollah” announced today, Saturday, that it targeted 9 military sites and positions of Israeli soldiers in the eastern and western sectors of southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in several statements that its elements targeted “yesterday, Friday” 9 Israeli army sites in southern Lebanon, where they launched missiles in air defense units at the army’s warplanes inside Lebanese airspace in the southern region, forcing them to retreat and withdraw behind the border. They targeted the technical system at the Ramia site with a guided missile, and the movement of Israeli soldiers inside the Hadab Yaron site with appropriate weapons.

One of the statements indicated that the party’s elements “bombarded the Zabadin site in the Shebaa Farms, and the Ramtha site in the Kfar Shuba Hills, and carried out an air attack with a squadron of attack drones on the Raheb site, targeting its equipment and the positions of the soldiers in it, and bombed a building in the Avivim settlement, and buildings used by Israe

li soldiers in the settlements of Misgav Am and Shtula with appropriate weapons and hit them directly.”

The statement explained: “The Israeli army targeted 8 towns in southern Lebanon with heavy artillery, where it targeted the towns of Shebaa, Rashaya al-Fakhar, and Kfar Shuba in the Hasbaya district, and in the Marjeyoun district it bombed the towns of Houla, Kfar Kila, and Markaba, and in the Bint Jbeil district it bombed the towns of Aita al-Shaab and Ramia.”

